The military coup in Niger last month was not an isolated, one-off event that the rest of the world can afford to ignore. West Africa is now at greater risk of a breakdown in governance, a development that would open the door to further expansion of extremist jihadist movements across the region.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sahel-crisis-niger-coup-mali-burkino-faso-by-carl-bildt-2023-08