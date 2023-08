Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 08:10 Hits: 3

Australia has recently seen a spate of openly Nazi protests and online violent threats against LGBTQ people. Tasmania has now become the first Australian state to outlaw both Nazi salutes and symbols.

