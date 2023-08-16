The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

🔴 Live: Ukraine says it recaptured frontline village in Donetsk region

🔴 Live: Ukraine says it recaptured frontline village in Donetsk region Ukraine's forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the eastern Donetsk region from Russian forces, the country's defence ministry said Wednesday. Earlier, Russia's military said it shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks near the capital. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

