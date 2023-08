Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 06:24 Hits: 2

Crammed into cars, on motorcycles or on foot, thousands of residents on Tuesday fled a gang-ridden district of the Haitian capital, an AFP reporter observed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230816-thousands-of-haitians-flee-gang-violence-in-port-au-prince-district