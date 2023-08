Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 21:39 Hits: 3

The sweeping racketeering case against Donald Trump and 18 associates underscores the central role of states in running elections – and places Georgia at the center of an alleged national conspiracy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/0815/Why-Georgia-indictment-could-pose-unique-peril-for-Trump?icid=rss