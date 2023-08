Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 11:52 Hits: 4

With Democrats and Republicans alike supporting a shift from free markets toward government planning, the United States has clearly entered a new era of economic policymaking. Yet all the reasons why such strategies generally fail to make good on politicians' promises are as valid as ever.

