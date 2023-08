Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 05:17 Hits: 2

At least 27 people have been killed in a powerful explosion that rocked a gasoline station in the city of Makhachkala in Russia's Daghestan region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/daghestan-gas-station-blast-killed-makhachkala/32548447.html