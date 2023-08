Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 05:32 Hits: 2

A large fire broke out at the grand bazaar in Iran's capital of Tehran, though it did not cause any casualties, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on August 15.

