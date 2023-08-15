Mark Meadows, Trump and 17 others charged on 41 counts in Georgia 2020 election probe: report

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 03:39 Hits: 2

A Fulton County Superior Court grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others on 41 counts Monday night "related to their efforts to overturn" the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reports.

According to The New York Times, "The 41 counts named in the indictment — from racketeering charges, to conspiracy to commit forgery, to perjury — are by far the most sweeping set of accusation Trump has faced in any of his other three indictments to date."

Former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani and ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are among the 19 charged.

The Times also reports, "Former President Donald J. Trump has been charged with 13 counts in Fulton County, Ga. Those charges include violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, as well as conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

The Times reports:

The indictment laid out [8] ways the "enterprise" obstructed the election: by lying to the Georgia state legislature, by lying to state officials, by creating fake pro-Trump electors, by harassing election workers, by soliciting Justice Department officials, by soliciting Vice President Mike Pence, by breaching voting machines and by engaging in a cover up.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to deliver remarks later this evening.

READ MORE: How Trump’s potential Georgia trial 'could be televised in its entirety': report

The Washington Post's full report is available at this link. The New York Times' report is available here (subscription required).

Read more https://www.alternet.org/georgia-grand-jury-indicts-trump/