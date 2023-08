Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 08:26 Hits: 3

The Russian ruble hit its lowest level since March 2022 when the currency crashed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Inflation, meanwhile, has remained persistently high.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-central-bank-hikes-interest-rates-to-stop-ruble-s-fall/a-66533933?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf