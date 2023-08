Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 09:02 Hits: 3

It's being hailed as an electric vehicle breakthrough: the solid-state battery. The auto industry is investing heavily in the technology, which could improve driving range and safety while cutting production costs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/carmakers-race-to-develop-solid-state-batteries-for-evs/a-66356520?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf