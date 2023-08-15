The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Deadly air strikes target cities in western Ukraine

🔴 Live: Deadly air strikes target cities in western Ukraine Overnight air strikes killed at least three people in western Ukraine's Volyn region, the regional governor said early on Tuesday, as more strikes were reported in the neighbouring Lviv region. The attacks came a day after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was pictured visiting troops in the eastern frontline region of Donetsk. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

