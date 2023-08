Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 06:11 Hits: 3

Afghanistan's Taliban government was set Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with a military parade in the movement's birthplace, as well as other celebrations of their surge back to power, which has resulted in dramatic reversals on women's rights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230815-two-years-on-from-taliban-takeover-afghan-women-pay-the-price