Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023

PETALING JAYA: The High Court's decision to free Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of all four power abuse charges shows that the former prime minister’s prosecution was politically motivated and a form of organised political predation, claims PAS. Read full story

