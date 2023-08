Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 15:31 Hits: 4

The European Union recently announced an investment of €45 billion in Latin America and the Caribbean through its Global Gateway program. But for an EU-LAC alliance to succeed, it will need to function as a two-way street and deliver an ambitious and inclusive investment agenda.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-must-strengthen-ties-with-latin-america-caribbean-by-sergio-diaz-granados-2023-08