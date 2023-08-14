This Is the Climate Crisis : Michael Mann on Maui Wildfires Why Disasters Are Becoming Deadlier

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 12:39 Hits: 3

We speak with leading climate scientist Michael Mann about the devastating Maui wildfires and how the climate crisis makes such disasters more frequent and more intense. “This is the climate crisis. It’s here and now,” says Mann, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting for President Biden to declare an official climate emergency.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/8/14/maui_wildfires_climate_crisis_michael_mann