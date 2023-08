Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 08:13 Hits: 1

The ruble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on August 14 just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong ruble and claimed that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the weakening of the currency.

