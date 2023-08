Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 08:31 Hits: 3

The death toll includes nine people killed when a Hindu temple collapsed in Shimla. The state of Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing widespread destruction due to erratic and extreme rainfall this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-heavy-rain-triggers-deadly-landslides-in-himalayas/a-66523736?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf