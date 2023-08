Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

In May, Uganda enacted a new law against homosexuality. The new legislation now affects international funding to the country. InfoMigrants looks at whether the law might cause more people to flee the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/living-in-fear-uganda-s-new-anti-homosexuality-sees-could-cause-migration/a-66494815?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf