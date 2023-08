Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 02:48 Hits: 1

Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island's vice president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230814-taiwan-will-not-back-down-amid-china-threat-vp-says-on-us-visit