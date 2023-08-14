???? Live: Ukraine condemns Russian navy following warning shots fired at Black Sea cargo ship

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 08:04 Hits: 1

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Monday that the Russian navy “grossly violated” the UN Charter and other “norms of international law” following an incident in the Black Sea on Sunday in which a Russian patrol ship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel en route to a Ukrainian port. The governor of Ukraine’s Odesa region earlier today said three people were wounded amid an overnight Russian rocket attack on the city of Odesa. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

