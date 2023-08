Category: World Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 09:22 Hits: 4

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz will lead outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party in elections this November, the party announced on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/08/14/dutch-justice-minister-yesilgoz-to-lead-outgoing-pm-rutte039s-party