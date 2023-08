Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 18:01 Hits: 1

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, as special counsel in the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden. Mr. Garland said Mr. Weiss will have “all the resources he requests” to probe the matter.

