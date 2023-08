Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 20:22 Hits: 1

The police raided The Marion County Record’s office on Friday, seizing computers, phones, file server, and staff personal cellphones, in what an ACLU director called “one of the most aggressive police raids of a news organization or entity in quite some time.”

