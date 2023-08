Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 09:41 Hits: 1

The outcome of the US presidential election next year, like most before it, will almost certainly turn on domestic economic conditions, or, more precisely, on perceptions of economic conditions. And recent polling suggests that the disconnect between perception and reality may be President Joe Biden's biggest problem.

