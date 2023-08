Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 11:38 Hits: 1

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at 11 of its last 12 policy meetings, winning it kudos for bringing about a significant drop in inflation without triggering a spike in unemployment or a recession. Has the Fed pulled off a soft landing, or should Americans be bracing for more turbulence?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/the-long-life-of-inflation