World Bank Not to Finance in Uganda Because of Anti-LGBTI Law

The World Bank puts an end to its financing plan in Uganda due to the adoption of the anti LGTBI law. The suspension was announced Tuesday in a statement from the international organization, leaving an open door by concluding that after the visit to be made to the country by its work team, it is considered that they need "additional measures to ensure that the projects are implemented according" to the standards of the World Bank.

The law passed in Uganda criminalizes homosexuality, including the death penalty. "The anti-homosexuality law in Uganda contradicts the World Bank's values. We believe that our vision of eradicating poverty on the habitable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone; regardless of race, gender or sexuality," the statement explains.

This law will institutionalize discrimination and rejection of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in Uganda. Prior to the enactment of this law, Uganda already treated same-sex relationships as crimes.

The new law has reinforced intolerance towards the LGBTI community and incorporates harsher penalties such as life imprisonment and the death penalty, if minors or sexually transmitted diseases are involved.

Uganda's president claims the World Bank is attempting to force the country into abandoning its principles and sovereignty following the institution's decision to stop approving new loans for Kampala



The World Bank insists that the law undermines the institution's efforts to democratize access to development, as "inclusion and non-discrimination are at the core (...) Our goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are under discussion with the authorities," to which he adds that until laws guaranteeing these rights are passed, public financing will not continue on their part.

The United States, which contributes about $950 million annually to Uganda, was among the first countries to react to the enactment of the law.

"In the wake of this, and to this day, the Ugandan government does not relent or heed the criticism and demands of world public opinion."

"There is a difference between life and lifestyle, and homosexuality is a lifestyle" so justified Basalirwa in statements during an event with students, as picked up by the country's press. For this legislator, the West should simply respect its legislation, "since there are things that can be done here and not there," he added.

Asuman Basalirwa is the architect of the controversial Ugandan law. On several occasions, he has stated that neither Western countries nor world powers will be able to impose their way of life on the country.

