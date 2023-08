Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 06:25 Hits: 2

The Black Sea was once a geopolitical afterthought in Europe. But that has changed since Russia began its war against Ukraine. Now, many interests are colliding on the inland sea between Europe and Asia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-black-sea-plays-a-key-role-in-russia-s-war-on-ukraine/a-66517223?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf