Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 06:53 Hits: 3

Records have been smashed at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Ticket sales are set to hit almost 2 million, TV audiences have been tuning in globally, and media interest has reached a new level.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-cup-sees-attendance-and-tv-rating-records-tumble/a-66503615?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf