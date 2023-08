Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 06:57 Hits: 3

A conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has simmered between Armenia and Azerbaijan for three decades. Despite ongoing peace talks, a recent border skirmish has led to fears that the standoff could heat up anew.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/armenia-azerbaijan-conflict-could-escalate-all-over-again/a-66518099?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf