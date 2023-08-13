???? Live: Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region, says defence ministry

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 August 2023 05:23 Hits: 1

Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian defence ministry said. The ministry said that there had been no casualties or damage caused by the attack. The ministry's report could not be independently verified. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

