Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 22:09 Hits: 1

More needs to be known about how people use e-cigarettes, to better understand and quantify the health risks in the real world, says an Australian medical researcher.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/vape-e-cigarette-health-harm-effect-toxins-metals-cancer-smoking-3692806