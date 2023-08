Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 19:57 Hits: 1

Aides say Niger's new military rulers have cut off food resupplies to the presidential palace, and that the president and his family are sitting in an unlit basement, hungry.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2023/0812/Allies-of-Niger-s-overthrown-president-plead-for-West-to-save-him?icid=rss