Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 12:26 Hits: 1

While generative AI tools could offer significant benefits in fields such as medicine, manufacturing, and education, how they are applied to electoral politics must be carefully regulated. Otherwise, they will undermine, rather than strengthen, rule by the people.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/generative-ai-could-test-democracies-by-kelly-born-2023-08