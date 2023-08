Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 12:39 Hits: 2

Contrary to popular belief, the war in Ukraine has not led to a global shortage of wheat. While global hunger has surged in recent years, the way to address the current food crisis is by focusing on its real causes: financial speculation and corporate profiteering.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/there-is-no-global-grain-shortage-by-jayati-ghosh-2023-08