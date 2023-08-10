Horace Campbell on Opposing Military Intervention in Niger Disastrous U.S./French Role in Africa

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 12:12 Hits: 2

West African leaders from ECOWAS, backed by the United States and France, met today to consider military action to restore the ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum following last month’s military coup. Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have threatened that any intervention in Niger would amount to a declaration of war on them, as well. This comes as leaders of the coup in Niger have appointed a 21-member cabinet as they forge ahead with building a new government. The coup “is a consequence of the militarization of Nigerien society” by the United States and France, which both have strong military presence in the region, explains Horace Campbell, chair of the Global Pan African Movement, North American delegation. He notes anti-French sentiment is a powerful force in Niger and across Africa as people reject the former colonizer’s influence: “The French are inordinately dependent on the exploitation and plunder of Africa.”

