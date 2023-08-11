We're Not Going to Die This Way : Father Describes Jumping into Ocean with 5 Kids to Escape Maui Fire

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 12:11 Hits: 2

From Maui, we hear from a survivor of Hawaii’s historic wildfires, which have taken at least 55 lives to date. Vixay Phonxaylinkham, a resident of California, was on vacation with his wife and five children when they had to jump into the ocean to escape the raging fires and floated on a piece of wood for hours. “We stuck together. We held on. We’re not going to die this way. We’re here. We’re alive,” said Phonxaylinkham.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/8/11/maui_fires_natural_disaster_hawaii