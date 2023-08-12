Renewed violence breaks out against India's Muslims in lead-up to general election

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 09:34 Hits: 5

With only a few months left before India's general elections, tensions have been rising between the nation's Hindu majority and its Muslim minority. Hindu extremist groups have been leading processions through Muslim-majority areas and chanting racist slogans, leading to reprisals on the part of Muslims. The latest violence erupted on Monday, July 31, when a group of Hindu men led a procession in the Nuh district of Haryana state, killing six people. A report by Léa Delfolie and Sohail Khan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230812-india-sees-renewed-violence-against-muslims-a-few-months-before-general-elections