Renewed violence breaks out against India's Muslims in lead-up to general election

Renewed violence breaks out against India's Muslims in lead-up to general election With only a few months left before India's general elections, tensions have been rising between the nation's Hindu majority and its Muslim minority. Hindu extremist groups have been leading processions through Muslim-majority areas and chanting racist slogans, leading to reprisals on the part of Muslims. The latest violence erupted on Monday, July 31, when a group of Hindu men led a procession in the Nuh district of Haryana state, killing six people. A report by Léa Delfolie and Sohail Khan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20230812-india-sees-renewed-violence-against-muslims-a-few-months-before-general-elections

