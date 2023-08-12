The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Refugee photographers fight to raise awareness about plight of Rohingya in Bangladesh

Category: World Hits: 5

A number of talented photographers who are also residents of the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, in southeastern Bangladesh, are using their art to raise awareness about the plight of their people, the Rohingya. They are currently trying to raise awareness about malnutrition in the camps – a result of stricter rationing as the World Food Programme has lost resources.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230811-refugee-photographers-fight-to-raise-awareness-about-plight-of-rohingya-in-bangladesh

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version