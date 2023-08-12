Refugee photographers fight to raise awareness about plight of Rohingya in Bangladesh

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 09:46 Hits: 5

A number of talented photographers who are also residents of the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, in southeastern Bangladesh, are using their art to raise awareness about the plight of their people, the Rohingya. They are currently trying to raise awareness about malnutrition in the camps – a result of stricter rationing as the World Food Programme has lost resources.

