Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 August 2023 10:00 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: To the ballot boxes we go! Voters in six states - Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - head to polling stations today (Aug 12) to decide who will helm their state for the next five years. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/08/12/state-polls-polling-day-live-updates