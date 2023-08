Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 09:26 Hits: 3

A court has ordered one of Russia's most prominent TV journalists, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who fled Russia in March 2022, to pay 20,000 rubles ($205) for "extremist" thoughts he expressed in his interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service and on his YouTube channel about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

