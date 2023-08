Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 09:46 Hits: 4

Human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a petition in support of Kyrgyz rights activist Rita Karasartova, who is on house arrest for taking part in a protest against an agreement under which Kyrgyzstan ceded some water resources to Uzbekistan in November.

