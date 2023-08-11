'You want yachts? We got yachts': Hayes blasts 'kept man' Clarence Thomas over billionaire ties

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 01:15 Hits: 2

MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Thursday's edition of All In said that the accumulating revelations about United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' relationship with billionaire donors suggest that Thomas is a "kept man" dedicated to issuing rulings that serve his wealthy friends' interests.

"So when you take a step back, this is what appears to be the deal, if you will, between Clarence Thomas and his right-wing benefactors," Hayes began.

"'You want yachts? We got yachts. You want private jets? We got private jets. You want a fancy elite education for your adopted son? We've got it,'" Hayes hypothesized. "'We will give you the life of luxury you want if you stay on the Court where we need you pursuing the ideological project we are all committed to.'"

Hayes opined that "this is why gifts, particularly to judges — I mean to any public official, right? — but to judges are supposed to be at the very least disclosed and hopefully regulated or banned."

Hayes added that "it can be shockingly corrupt for a judge to be dependent on wealthy benefactors giving him lots of, but this deal has meant that Clarence Thomas is essentially a kept man. One of the most powerful men in the country who sits on the highest court in the land, lifetime tenure, there's essentially no way to dislodge him."

