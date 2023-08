Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 07:48 Hits: 2

Suspected jihadis from the "IS" group have reportedly attacked an army bus in Syria's east, killing over 20 troops. The militants, who once held large areas in the country, have been stepping up their terrorist actions.

