The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Evacuations continue in northeastern Ukraine as Russia ramps up assault

Category: World Hits: 1

🔴 Live: Evacuations continue in northeastern Ukraine as Russia ramps up assault Ukraine urged civilians near the northeastern front line to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture territory already seized once during the conflict. Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back into the region. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230811-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-evacuations-continue-in-northeastern-ukraine-as-russia-ramps-up-assault

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version