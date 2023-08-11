Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 06:42 Hits: 1

Ukraine urged civilians near the northeastern front line to evacuate on Thursday as Russia ramped up an assault to capture territory already seized once during the conflict. Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back into the region. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230811-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-evacuations-continue-in-northeastern-ukraine-as-russia-ramps-up-assault