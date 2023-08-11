The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Men Overboard

Category: World Hits: 3

Men Overboard

With conservatives feeling besieged by acceptance of same-sex marriage, gender fluidity, and multiplying pronouns, a key practical question for them is how to restore the patriarchal family to its rightful, protective place between the market and the state. A spate of recent books, including two by US senators, all reach the same frightening answer.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/conservatives-fixation-on-defending-patriarchy-by-james-livingston-2023-08

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version