Men Overboard

With conservatives feeling besieged by acceptance of same-sex marriage, gender fluidity, and multiplying pronouns, a key practical question for them is how to restore the patriarchal family to its rightful, protective place between the market and the state. A spate of recent books, including two by US senators, all reach the same frightening answer.
Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/conservatives-fixation-on-defending-patriarchy-by-james-livingston-2023-08