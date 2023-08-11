Men Overboard

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 07:53 Hits: 3

With conservatives feeling besieged by acceptance of same-sex marriage, gender fluidity, and multiplying pronouns, a key practical question for them is how to restore the patriarchal family to its rightful, protective place between the market and the state. A spate of recent books, including two by US senators, all reach the same frightening answer.

