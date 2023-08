Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 05:32 Hits: 1

Ukraine's nuclear authority, Enerhoatom, has warned that the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya is on the verge of a blackout because power was cut off from the main high-voltage line to the facility.

