'He’s just a sick guy': Trump lashes out at Jack Smith and Fani Willis in interview

Donald Trump on Wednesday evening used a Newsmax interview to lash out at prosecutors currently charging him with various crimes.

The former president appeared on Eric Bolling's show, where he was asked about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is reportedly considering more than 12 indictments in connection with Trump's efforts to take away Joe Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. He answered that she was "not a capable woman."

Trump additionally claimed that Willis could have charged him more than two years ago, and that the subject of her claims is a phone call that he says was "perfect."

Trump went on to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has already brought charges against Trump for attempts to overturn the 2020 election and for purportedly hoarding and sharing classified documents. Asked about Smith's motives, Trump said, "He's just a sick guy."

Trump also claimed Smith is "a deranged individual" and a "sick puppy."

The comments come as some experts have said Trump could risk pre-trial detention if he continues to attack his prosecutors.

