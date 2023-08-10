Attack Against Fernando Villavicencio Leaves Nine Wounded

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 04:53 Hits: 1

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian Attorney General's Office informed that at least nine people were injured during the attack in which presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated.

It was known that the injured were among the attendants to a campaign event held by the presidential candidate at the Anderson School, located in the north of the capital, Quito.

Among the injured are a candidate to the National Assembly and two policemen, said the Prosecutor's Office, which together with the Police are carrying out investigations at the place of the attack and at the medical center where the victims were taken to.

Un sospechoso, que resultó herido durante el cruce de balas con el personal de seguridad, fue aprehendido y trasladado malherido hasta la Unidad de Flagrancia en #Quito. Una ambulancia de los Bomberos confirmó su deceso. @PoliciaEcuador procede con el levantamiento del cadáver. August 10, 2023

A suspect, who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and taken badly injured to the Flagrancy Unit in #Quito . An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death. @PoliciaEcuador proceeds with the removal of the corpse.

The candidate for the Construye movement was taken to a health unit near the sector, where his death was confirmed.

Villavicencio was one of the eight candidates aspiring to the presidency of Ecuador, and a few days ago, he had denounced threats against his person, work and security team by criminal groups linked to criminal gangs operating in the country.

According to authorities, the current presidential campaign has been one of the most violent ever recorded in the country, and Minister Zapata confirmed that seven of the eight presidential candidates had requested police security.

Ecuador. Hay 9 heridos tras atentado contra el candidato a la presidencia Fernando Villavicencio. Por lo que se sabe, tres de ellos, de gravedad. El Pdte. Sigue reunido. Aún no hay anuncios oficiales. https://t.co/JZ3ic2nFUI August 10, 2023

Ecuador. There are 9 injured after an attack against the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. As far as is known, three of them seriously. The President Keep meeting. There are no official announcements yet.

Fernando Villavicencio was a journalist and political activist, and since 2021 he has been an assemblyman for the Alianza Honestidad party.

He served as president of the Commission of Political Oversight and Control and presented his presidential candidacy last June.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Attack-Against-Fernando-Villavicencio-Leaves-Nine-Wounded-20230810-0001.html