Ecuadorian President Decrees State of Emergency for 60 Days

On Thursday, the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed the state of emergency in the whole country for 60 days, after the security cabinet meeting due to the murder of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Accompanied by the president of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, the president announced three days of mourning for the memory of the presidential candidate of the Creciendo movement, Fernando Villavicencio.

"in light of the loss of a democrat and a fighter, the elections are not suspended. These have to be held, and democracy has to be strengthened. This is the best reason to go to vote and defend democracy, the life and integrity of the Ecuadorian family and the future of the country", Lasso said .

According to the correspondent of the teleSUR news multiplatform in Ecuador, Elena Rodriguez, the head of state described the attack that ended the life of the presidential candidate as a political crime with a terrorist character.

"We are not going to hand over power and democratic institutions to organized crime, even if it is disguised as political organizations. We must banish hatred and revenge as a political practice," added the president.

The journalist pointed out that President Lasso indicated that those responsible for the crime left an explosive device at the site, which was later detonated by the authorities.

It is confirmed, there will be a press statement. President Guillermo Lasso and the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, will intervene. Questions will not be accepted.

The head of the CNE, Diana Atamaint informed that despite the murder of the presidential candidate of the Creciendo movement, the elections will be held on August 20 as scheduled.

The president of @cnegobec , Diana Atamaint confirmed that the date of the elections is immovable and that the electoral calendar will be fulfilled as planned.

She also indicated that the electoral schedule approved by the National Assembly and the country's authorities will not be altered.

Ecuador's Interior Minister, Juan Zapata, confirmed on Wednesday the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio after he was shot after leaving a rally at the Anderson School, located in the north of Quito.

The attack occurred at approximately 18H00 (local time), in the middle of the campaign for the elections to be held next August 20.

After being shot several times, Fernando Villavicencio was taken to a medical center near the sector, where his death was confirmed.

A few days ago, Fernando Villavicencio had denounced that he and his work and security team were receiving threats from criminal groups linked to criminal gangs operating in the country.

